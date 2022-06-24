Stefanik knows how to address inflation

At this time, America is enduring extreme hardship as the inflation rate is 8.6%, the highest it has been in four decades. This staggering number is becoming overwhelming for many Americans; people are having to choose between gas and groceries for the week.
Luckily for New York’s 21st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is holding Democrats responsible. Congresswoman Stefanik has called on Democrats, such as Nancy Pelosi, to address this issue; there has yet to be a single hearing in Congress on the issue of inflation.
Further, the congresswoman promises that the Republican Party will put an end to the reckless spending on the part of the Democrats, which has led to such high inflation. As we continue to watch the middle class of America suffer from rising inflation, Congresswoman Stefanik is fighting for her constituents.
I highly commend the congresswoman’s dedication to NY-21 as she, unlike many Democrats, truly cares about ending the hardships that people in the middle class are facing.
Olivia Noonan
Bolton Landing
