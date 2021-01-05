Stefanik knows how to feather her own nest

I write this letter in complete confusion about the support of the congressional representative from the 21st Congressional District and her opposition to the Electoral College certification.
President-elect Joe Biden received in excess of 7 million more votes than did President Donald Trump. The National Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security, State Department and every single state board of elections have confirmed the accuracy and security of the vote from Nov. 3.
Ten Republican and Democrat former secretaries of defense have all endorsed the validity of the November election. Noted Republicans from around the United States have supported the validity of the results of the election.
The claims by the president and his supporters are damaging to the constitutional processes set forth for our country. We deserve much better in NY-21.
For reasons I do not understand, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has never represented the interests of the common people of our district. Loyalty, honesty, integrity, character, following the guidelines of the U.S. Constitution and our founding leaders seem to be foreign concepts to her. She understands ambition and “feathering her own nest.”
I don’t know a single soul who supports what she supports. We deserve better in NY-21, and America deserves better.
Lawrence Casey
Canton
