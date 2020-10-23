U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik speaks highly of President Donald Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump admitted to Bob Woodward in February the virus was “deadly stuff,” “more deadly than even your strenuous flus,” and also that he liked “playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic.” Trump definitely was “playing it down”: “It’s like a miracle. It’s going to disappear.”
After mocking governors’ efforts to contain the virus and mask-wearing as “politically correct,” after promoting discredited drugs and disinfectant treatments, after holding rallies with little social distancing or mask-wearing, Trump and more than 30 associates have now tested positive. Unabashed, Trump endangered Secret Service agents in a confined space joyride and told a nation now grieving 220,000 deaths, “Don’t be afraid of it! You’re gonna beat it!”
Tell this to those suffering from post-COVID syndrome and who now have a pre-existing condition.
Pandering to Trump’s base, Stefanik is either silent or praises his poor performance and even participated in his Tulsa rally where signs warning people to sit apart were removed. She connects herself tightly to this incompetency.
Vote for Tedra Cobb, a voice of integrity, with a commitment to protecting health care.
Ginger Storey-Welch
Colton
