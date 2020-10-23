I was a lifelong Republican who served more than 20 years in the military. I deployed to Desert Storm as a first sergeant for the Tanker Task Force. We served alongside an international coalition, whose members came together to repel the fascist takeover of Kuwait. I served in South Korea with the 36th Fighter Squadron. I’ve witnessed firsthand authoritative governments.
Fast forward to 2016 and the election of Donald Trump. When he began pulling away from our allies while embracing Vladimor Putin, Kim Jon Un and Mohammed bin Salman, alarm bells went off around the world. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, remained mute. She knows Russians interfered in the 2016 elections, and they are actively interfering in this election. The Senate Intelligence Committee confirmed this fact.
Just before the GOP health care vote, I met with Rep. Stefanik along with six other constituents. We told her how many local veterans and constituents rely on the pre-existing conditions coverage that the Affordable Care Act guaranteed them — for example, post-traumatic stress disorder. She told us (and I quote), “I understand how important this is. And if the GOP plan doesn’t have pre-existing conditions guarantees, then I will vote no.” It didn’t, and two weeks later she voted yes. She straight up lied.
Instead of leadership, we have a vindictive president who’s emboldened and enabled by lawmakers such as Stefanik who knows he’s self-serving. She made a hard right extremist turn with her “performance” during the impeachment hearings. She waits to regurgitate White House talking points like it’s her full-time job. Betrayed by her is how I feel.
I’m 64. I’ve had a front row seat to everything from the civil rights movement to the non-stop wars we keep sending our brave military men and women in to fight. Until now, I’ve never felt that our very democracy was in danger of collapse. Knowing that the threat is coming from inside the White House keeps me up at night.
We no longer have a functioning government. The three co-equal branches are in danger of collapse. Attorney General William Barr is firing justices and replacing them with Trump loyalists.
The GOP looks the other way. Stefanik is in lockstep with Trump and emulates his divisive and abrasive style.
We need professional, compassionate and experienced leadership now more than ever. Someone who is trustworthy. That’s why I’m voting for Tedra Cobb.
Michelle Tolosky
West Chazy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.