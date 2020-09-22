Stefanik lost credibility being a Trump ally

I am a family physician who has been in practice in Hermon since 1987. My job gets increasingly difficult as my recommended tests and treatments are questioned by insurance companies and often rejected, causing pain, suffering, and adverse health outcomes to insured patients. I am even more horrified by the incredible waste in the health care system of unnecessary tests and specialist visits that slip through the cracks of the denial system. I also observe health care conglomerates taking over the power in the system and making the atmosphere hostile for doctors who try to stay in private practice and take time with their patients. Each insurance company has different rules about approval of tests, covered medications, and reimbursement for care.
Until a few years ago, I was able to keep up with the rules and try to proactively follow them, but now it’s too complicated to do so. I have never and still do not believe that the quest for profit is a good excuse for amoral behavior, especially when it relates to people’s lives and their interaction with health care systems. Though I am a strong believer in universal, equal health care, I’m not sure how to get there and any step in the right direction is welcome, as far as I’m concerned.
When I compare the views of Tedra Cobb and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on health care, I unequivocally favor Tedra Cobb in the upcoming election in the north country. I have known Tedra personally for many years and have always known her as an energetic, caring and intelligent person. She seems to have what I consider to be enlightened views on the health care system.
I don’t know Elise Stefanik personally, but she has lost all credibility in my eyes as she allies with President Trump to further her political ambitions. This is especially serious when it relates to health care, as she seems to be on the side of tolerating profit and power for private insurance companies, while many go uninsured and can’t afford to get routine health care. Even people with health insurance cannot afford routine care due to incredibly high deductibles on their insurance. Solving these dilemmas is daunting, but I would at least like to see things moving in the more compassionate direction.
I encourage north country residents to vote for Tedra Cobb in the upcoming election.
Dr. Gary Berk
Hermon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.