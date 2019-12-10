Stefanik loyally parrots Trump talking points

In a self-serving play to gain notoriety within the Republican Party, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik continues to be used by the Trump administration as a distraction from the truth. She recently embarrassed the north country with her impish tirade against U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, a well-respected lawyer, chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and one of the lead investigators in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
The main problem with Stefanik’s tantrum? She simply didn’t understand the rules of procedure. Or maybe she did and she simply didn’t care.
Either way, the halls of Congress are no place for petty and immature petulance. There’s more than enough of that taking place on Pennsylvania Avenue right now.
True to the oath he pledged, Rep. Schiff is attempting to uncover the truth about what transpired between the president of the United States and various Ukrainian leaders and, further to the point, determine whether those actions constitute any impeachable offense. Most of the other committee members are doing the same, as they should.
Simply stated, Rep. Stefanik is not. As the editorial board of the Post-Star in Glens Falls recently wrote, Stefanik is nothing more than a “loyal mouthpiece for Trump’s talking points.”
This is not simply a disservice to the north country and the people who elected her; it’s a disservice to our country. She continues to violate her oath of office and she shows no remorse for doing so.
But why? Why would an up-and-coming elected official sink to such a low? Has she been promised something by the president in return for providing a distraction?
The president is now being investigated for a possible pay-to-play scheme involving an ambassadorship that is similar to crimes committed by former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
As the impeachment inquiry against President Trump continues, Elise Stefanik owes the people of her district answers. Stefanik has a sullied reputation for evading the independent press and refusing to answer tough questions while openly deriding journalism as fake news.
It’s time for Elise Stefanik to sit down with journalists here in the 21st Congressional District and provide answers to the tough questions we all deserve answers to. Real ones.
Mark Bellardini
Norwood
Mike Zagrobelny
Waddington
The writers are chair and vice chair, respectively, of the St. Lawrence County Democratic Committee.
She's playing on Team Red and running the plays that are called. One of their plays is to break procedure in a way that looks, to those uninformed about the arcane rules, like they are being denied their due. They've been doing it over and over because the strategists are lawyers and that's what a lawyer would do at this stage of a proceeding. And because the facts aren't on their side but the jury is. Make a good show so maybe the public will really be incensed that OJ was even accused by those terrible people. Serve the interests of your client.
