Stefanik making sure needs of NNY are met

I want to take a moment to thank U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik for prioritizing the needs of the north country. Elise is doing exactly what our district requires in this time of uncertainty. In addition to securing funding for our NY-21 hospitals, she also has voted to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program, which is undoubtedly bringing the assistance our families need to the district.
Around the clock, Rep. Stefanik is fighting for the north country in every capacity. Every day her office announces more success from her unwavering advocacy. You name it, she’s achieved it.
Let’s start with the men and women of the north country who serve as corrections officers. Rep. Stefanik’s advocacy to provide personal protection equipment to our officers led to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announcing the authorization for COs to bring their PPE to work. Next, Rep. Stefanik, regarding her efforts to protect funding so our district is well-equipped to fight this virus, secured $26 million in emergency funding for NY-21 colleges and universities, $6 million in grant funding for north country airports and $33 million for north country Hospitals. Also, Rep. Stefanik offered students with necessary loan relief by co-introducing COVID-19 Graduate Relief Act, which allows 2020 graduates to defer their student loans for up to three years.
I can go on, but my point is this: Rep. Stefanik is ensuring that the economic needs of the north country are met, and her efforts on the president’s Bipartisan Task Force on Reopening the Economy will be an unquestionable game-changer.
Molly Criscitello
Potsdam
