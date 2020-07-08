When ultimately deciding whom I will cast my ballot for in the 21st Congressional District race this year, I will cast my vote for the candidate who exemplifies what I find to be the most important virtue: integrity. To have integrity, the ideal candidate must stand up for what is right and what they believe in. They also must carry themselves with class and be a role model for our youths. Under this metric, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has a lot more integrity than her counterpart, Tedra Cobb.
I lose a lot of respect for Tedra when she continues to roll back and not commit to her values. Time and again, we see her say something in public and then fall back when it gets criticized. We also see her dodge hot button issues to the point that we don’t know what her true thoughts are on the matter.
We saw this firsthand when she was recorded saying she thought assault weapons should be banned but she can’t say it because she wouldn’t win. If Tedra had an ounce of integrity, she would have stood by her initial statement and defended her words. We still would have disagreed, but I wouldn’t lose respect for someone who stands for what they believe.
Rep. Stefanik has stood up for what she believes in time and again. She has backed President Donald Trump and stood strong against U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff in the impeachment hearings despite it not being the popular thing to do.
She has also taken stances on hot button issues such as gun control and Medicare. We need representatives who are comfortable in defending their viewpoints, and that’s why I’m voting for Stefanik in November.
Brodie Woodward
Theresa
