Stefanik must accept role in attack in DC

I am disappointed that the Watertown Daily Times has become a newspaper that has clearly decided that sucking up to Elise Stefanik is more important than being a serious news organization. Your article informing us that Elise and her staff are safe is no doubt heartwarming to their families but not news.
Reporting her statement condemning the dangerous violence and destruction of the Capitol grounds is only what any sane person would say but not news. The real news is Congresswoman Stefanik’s role in encouraging the insurrection in the first place.
I sent a letter to Congresswoman Stefanik that, in part, pointed out that she must accept her role in encouraging the rioters and terrorists who attacked the seat of our democracy, the Capitol. She hitched her wagon to the amoral, egotistical and infantile man who will, unfortunately, remain our president for the next 12 days.
She supported unfounded accusations of election irregularities and encouraged false hopes and wild ideas in support of Donald Trump’s delusional idea that he was somehow robbed of victory. She should hang her head in shame and offer a formal apology — or, better yet, resign her position for her complicity in bringing about this attack on our nation.
That’s the news here, ladies and gentlemen.
Robert Kimball
Watertown
