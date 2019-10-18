Stefanik must account for health care votes

Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stafanik was at a community meeting in Johnstown. Rep. Stefanik was nice enough to respond to my questions on health care and, in my opinion, her poor voting record on this matter.
When I questioned her on her vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, her response was, “I did not like the way this bill was originated with no input from the Republican side.” My follow-up question was that if that was the case, why didn’t the Republican Party — which had control of the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and presidency in 2017 and 2018 — reform the ACA. Since they were dealing from a position of strength, the Republicans could have forced the minority party to alter or change the issues with which they were unsatisfied.
But House Republicans voted to repeal the ACA (Rep. Stefanik voted to repeal) with no replacement plan and no timetable for a replacement plan to be implemented. Remember that from 2010 on, Republicans in the House have voted consistently to undermine the ACA. President Donald Trump has legal cases to undermine the ACA, which Rep Stefanik has not spoken out against. She also voted in favor of the American Health Care Act to replace the ACA in 2017, but the bill failed in the Senate.
I also asked Rep. Stefanik if would she prefer to go back to a health care system that was in place before 2009. Her reply was “No.”
Yet neither she nor the Republican Party has a viable health care plan. Instead, she vehemently decries she is against Medicare for All.
It seems she is just against any health care. My feeling is that Ms. Stefanik would have voted against Medicare as a member of Congress in 1965. To note, she is not a strong supporter of Medicare today.
When will the 21st Congressional District hold Rep. Stefanik accountable for her poor record on health care, both the ACA and Medicare? The voters have let Ms. Stefanik off the “hook” on this major issue.
Jim Novotny
Gloversville
