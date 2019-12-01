As a lifelong Republican and native Northern New Yorker, it pains me to see my parents’ congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, on national TV perform as a shill for the most corrupt president and administration in U.S. history.
A few national leaders had the moral compass and courage to stand up to and speak out against Sen. Joseph McCarthy 65 years ago when he disgraced the office to which the good people of Wisconsin elected him. He was represented by a young lawyer named Roy Cohn, who in advanced age mentored a young Donald J. Trump.
I sincerely hope Rep. Stefanik will read the history of that dark era of McCarthyism and the terrible stain it inflicted upon our land and alter her public performance before the long hand of history casts judgment upon her career.
Jeff Stabins
Spring Hill, Fla.
