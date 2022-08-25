Stefanik never called for Trump to resign

There is one question I would like members of the news media to ask of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and to keep asking until she replies:
“Why did you call for Andrew Cuomo’s resignation after two women had accused him of sexual harassment and before evidence had been produced to support the allegations, and yet you continue to support Donald Trump despite up to 25 allegations of sexual harassment, including rape, some of them substantiated?”
Stefanik’s response to this question will tell us voters all we should need to know about whether she has any moral standards.
Make no mistake. I do not support the former governor, and I am glad he is no longer in office.
I would simply like Rep. Stefanik to explain why she believes that someone with two, at that time unsubstantiated, allegations should resign while someone else with 25 allegations of sexual harassment should remain in office. And I would like the news media to ask this question at every opportunity until she replies.
