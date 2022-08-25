Stefanik never called for Trump to resign

There is one question I would like members of the news media to ask of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and to keep asking until she replies:

“Why did you call for Andrew Cuomo’s resignation after two women had accused him of sexual harassment and before evidence had been produced to support the allegations, and yet you continue to support Donald Trump despite up to 25 allegations of sexual harassment, including rape, some of them substantiated?”

