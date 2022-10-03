Stefanik no longer represents our values

Do you want a representative who votes no against your best interests and then takes credit when the money appears? Is against a woman’s right to choose her own health care decisions? Is against any kind of sensible gun control?
Voted to overturn your vote in the 2020 free and fair election? Continues to support the twice impeached and defeated president claiming to be an ultra-MAGA and proud of it — a woman who was initially elected for her moderate views and is now a far right hate-mongering extremist?
