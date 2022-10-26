Stefanik not helping situation at Raybrook

The bipartisan Bureau of Prisons Reform Caucus is charged with creating a clear plan of action for correction of the findings in the Government Accountability Office’s 2021 report.
According to U.S. Fred Keller, on his website, “Our common mission is to remove barriers between the BOP and Congress to increase accountability, transparency and improve the bureau’s ability to secure inmates and protect correctional officers.”
Recently, the union that represents employees at Raybrook Federal Correction Institution, AFGE Local 3882, put up a sign on Route 86 saying, “Dangerously understaffed federal prison ahead. Are you safe?”
Union members were soon made to take it down due to zoning.
Having tried everything else, they were attempting to raise public awareness in hopes of improving the prison’s disrepair and incredibly low staffing.
For example: Where there once were at least 120 corrections officers, there are now about 70.
Every day clerks, nurses and others are assigned to CO duties and COs are mandated for overtime.
The facility recently went 14 hours without power, and communications systems have also gone down.
How could conditions be this bad at Raybrook when U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is herself on the BOP Reform Caucus?
She must be taking every action to “secure inmates and protect corrections officers,” right?
The union has been waiting months for her office to even schedule a meeting.
When congressional candidate Matt Castelli met with the local and spoke of the issues on Twitter, Stefanik’s rep attacked him and the union and said a meeting happened in May, not mentioning that was a meeting with a staffer to schedule a meeting on the issues nor that no subsequent meeting was ever arranged.
In the five months since, our current representative in NY-21 hasn’t found the time to visit or even make a phone call to address the issues.
COs as well as prisoners are being subjected to insufferable, inhumane conditions not only at Raybrook but across the federal prison system.
It’s not enough for Elise to be on a committee while neither investigating nor addressing the untenable situation even here at home.
Her indifference to the suffering of inmates and employees alike is unacceptable but not surprising.
Matt Castelli will put the well-being of the people of NY-21 ahead of self-interest and personal convenience.
