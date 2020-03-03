Stefanik not in standing with predecessors

I have been a voting Republican for more than 65 years and have recently switched to be a Democrat, mostly because I can no longer agree with what the Republicans have done and what they stand for now.
As a case in point, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has day to day stepped further into the Trump party and further away from the people who elected her three times to faithfully represent District 21 in Northern New York. She has adopted President Donald Trump’s childish name-calling habit and has resorted to shady, if not untrue, invectives and activities against her core opponent, Tedra Cobb.
There have been many past representatives from Northern New York who were outstanding for our area. Ms. Stefanik is, unfortunately, not following in their footsteps. She does not represent us; she represents herself and Trump.
If you and I want a representative who truly reflects our values and interests, we must elect Tedra Cobb in the November election! Please register and vote for Tedra Cobb.
C. MacDonald Grout
Lake Placid
