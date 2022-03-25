Stefanik often votes against veterans’ issues

As a former resident of Watertown and Jefferson County, I remember Fort Drum when guard members came there each summer for maneuvers, and some still do.
I am relieved that much of Fort Drum may be out of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s district thanks to the redrawn districts.
When Elise started as our new young congresswoman, we had high hopes that she would represent all of us.
Little did we know that she had far grander ambitions.
It is impossible to express our views in person, on the phone or even in writing without receiving a boiler plate reply from Elise.
I have monitored her votes and tried to keep track of her actions.
Elise just sent me a survey touting her strong support for Veterans Affairs benefits.
She recently voted with Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Jim Jones, Kevin McCarthy and other right wing Republicans trying to defeat HR 3967, The Honoring our PACT Act of 2021.
Soldiers returning from the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria have been exposed to military burn pits, which have left many with respiratory illness and cancer.
The struggle to get recognition and compensation for these diseases as a consequence of military service in a war zone has been a long hard fight.
Elise’s staff released a statement on March 3 to the WPTZ television news station in Plattsburgh that she voted against this bill because it “would take too long to get these benefits.”
To the contrary, recognizing the validity of these conditions as war related would only speed up the process for soldiers suffering.
Recently, Elise has also voted against our veterans by trying to defeat automatic enrollment of new veterans in the VA health system with the option that they can opt out of the VA services if they desire.
She also tried to defeat a bill that would give National Guard members like those who came to Fort Drum pro-rated educational benefits only for the time they are on active duty assignments and required yearly training.
Seems only fair, doesn’t it?
There are many other issues like protecting our environment and lowering drug costs that would have benefitted her constituents.
When you vote in November, please vote for a real representative, not someone keen on becoming a big Washington player for the Republican Party.
Kathie LaBombard
Keeseville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.