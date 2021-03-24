Stefanik one of most bipartisan legislators

Our federal representative has been identified as one of the most bipartisan members in Congress. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has the ability and experience to understand legislation and the good it can do in our district.
Elise has consistently worked across the aisle. And according to the Lugar Center, a bipartisan index, Rep. Stefanik has become more bipartisan year after year.
Legislation that is being pushed by the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the majority in Congress is anything but bipartisan. Isn’t that odd for a party that is calling for unity?
On recent votes, our elected officials have only voted on party lines. This says a lot. Partisan votes mean that the party in power is not attempting to foster unity or bipartisanship but rather its political agenda.
Now before Democrats start to dismiss this fact, it is important to note that under former President Donald Trump, the House was able to pass bipartisan COVID relief. However, now partisan politics is parading around as COVID relief. Why isn’t there bipartisan outrage on this recent stimulus bill that only provides a whopping 9% for [health-related] COVID relief?
Elise keeps being a beacon for bipartisanship. Her colleagues on the other side of the isle should take note!
Molly Criscitello
Potsdam
