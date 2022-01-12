Stefanik opposes Joe Biden’s failed policies

Well, it has been almost one year since President Joe Biden took office, and the nation has had almost a full year of his Build Back Better agenda. If we look at the reality of the failures of this administration, a more appropriate slogan would be Build Back Broke.
We have seen the results of Build Back Better here in the 21st Congressional District, perhaps most notably at the gas pump where we’ve had to spend more of our hard earned money. The cost of beef, eggs, milk and other food items have also greatly increased, not to mention the price of lumber and the cost to build new homes.
Both across the nation and in the north country, we are feeling the incompetence of the Biden administration hit us in the wallet. It seems that Build Back Better is nothing more than trickle-down misery for the average American.
One politician who has stood up against Biden is U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. She has spoken out against Biden’s disastrous policies, and the voices of the majority of this district are behind her. I am proud to see Elise lead the fight against this failed administration and to restore integrity in Washington.
Mike Clark
Canton
