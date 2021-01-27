Stefanik opposes our system of government

The Watertown Daily Times should rescind its endorsement of Elise Stefanik, and she should resign from her position as representative of the 21st Congressional District.
While it is true that our elected representatives have a right to object to the certification of votes where they believe there has been voter fraud, Ms. Stefanik’s position regarding certification of the vote from Pennsylvania was disingenuous. She knew that all issues of supposed irregularities in the vote in Pennsylvania had been litigated by the courts and that the courts of the United States had said repeatedly that there had been no irregularities.
She also knew that objecting to certification of the vote in Pennsylvania would not have changed the election results. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won by a significant margin in both the Electoral College and popular vote.
Ms. Stefanik’s objection to the results of the November elections, legally certified by the states and upheld by the judiciary, actively undermined the very democracy she took an oath to serve. Elise Stefanik cannot both object to our system of government and serve in Congress.
Eleanor Allen
Watertown
