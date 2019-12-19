Stefanik praised for work on farm legislation

As a dairy farmer from Northern New York and president of Jefferson County Farm Bureau, I am very glad to hear that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has chosen to sign on as a co-sponsor and help the passage Farm Workforce Modernization Act through the House of Representatives. This bill would be of great help to a variety of farmers in the district who need access to a stable and reliable workforce.
This legislation addresses the status of farm workers who have been here in the United States while expanding the guest worker program to allow for year-round employment. This is especially important to the dairy industry, as dairy workers have previously not had access to this program.
As a dairy farmer, I understand well the task of finding a reliable workforce. Local help is often impossible or very difficult to find. People who want to work in agriculture should have the opportunity to do so, and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act offers a solution to fill the needs of our industry.
While the legislation isn’t perfect, farmers look forward to working with members of Congress, including Rep. Stefanik, to address visa caps for year-round workers and ensure a fair and competitive wage rate. I believe these adjustments will provide for a fair and equitable bill for both employers and employees.
I thank congresswoman for being a co-sponsor of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, for voting yes to pass the bill and for the work that she continues to do to support farmers from every corner of New York’s 21st District.
Devon Shelmidine
Adams
The writer is president of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau.
