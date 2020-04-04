As a small-business owner, I want to commend U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on her work with the $2 trillion stimulus package, which will without a doubt provide economic relief to our local economy.
COVID-19 has caused unimaginable economic challenges that pose great threat to our small businesses, which are the backbone of the north country.
But I am sure with our congresswoman’s persistence, we will be back to normal in no time.
Stefanik’s economic accountability and success should come as no surprise for small-business owners in the 21st Congressional District.
In fact, she has committed herself to prioritizing the needs of local businesses in order to grow the north country’s economy.
Throughout her time in office, Elise has worked to create an environment where our north country small businesses can thrive.
She has repeatedly supported legislation to help us out, and this bill during an unprecedented emergency is yet another instance of that.
Through this health care crisis, Stefanik has made it her mission to help maintain strong communication with our NY-21 business leaders.
Her support of the CARES Act and dedication to small-business owners is exactly why we need her representation.
We can’t afford to elect anyone but Elise for NY-21.
Jennifer Bossuot
Felts Mills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.