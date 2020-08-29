U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s mailing claims she is “committed to exposing the Chinese Communist Party’s deliberate cover-up of the novel coronavirus, which caused the death of tens of thousands of Americans.”
I have little trust in the Chinese government’s integrity. But exactly how did they “cover up” the coronavirus only to the United States? Are they responsible for the United States, with 5 percent of the world’s population, having 25 percent of the world’s cases and 22 percent of the world’s deaths for COVID-19?
How is it all of Europe, with 741 million people, had 261,615 cases in 14 days, and concurrently the United States (with 328 million, 44 percent of Europe’s population) had more than three times as many cases, 810,844? Chinese plot?
In late January, President Donald Trump restricted some (but not all) travel from China; 300,000 people had traveled from China to the United States the previous month, and even after his directive, dozens of daily flights continued to arrive from China.
Stefanik praised this as “decisive action.” In fact, it was too late because the virus was already here, and Trump was hardly in the forefront; more than 30 other countries took similar measures then.
As cases emerged here, Trump repeatedly denied there was a pandemic, claimed “we pretty much shut it down” and said cases would soon “be down to close to zero” and going “away in April.” He’s announced repeatedly “it’s going to disappear. ... It’s like a miracle. It’s going to disappear.”
He mocked a journalist’s mask as “politically correct” and has turned mask-wearing and the whole pandemic into a red-and-blue issue. Protests against governors following expert advice to contain the virus were encouraged with tweets like “Liberate Michigan!”
Attendance at an Arkansas church in early March by 92 persons led to 35 direct infections and 26 additional community infections and four deaths (CDC website); subsequently Trump courted evangelicals with “overflowing churches” for Easter. He promoted a discredited drug therapy, and shockingly suggested taking Lysol internally to avoid infection. Incompetency has led to more than 5.8 million cases and 180,000 American deaths.
Does Stefanik criticize any of this? Nope. She praises Trump and happily participated in his Tulsa rally where signs across seats warning people to sit apart were removed.
Other nations were not deceived by the Chinese. Stefanik has tied herself tightly to this incompetency. With little regard for truth, she should be voted out in November.
Vote for Tedra Cobb on Nov. 3.
Ginger Storey-Welch
Colton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.