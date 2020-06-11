Stefanik prides herself on record of results

Frustrations with inaction on behalf of government officials during this time seems to be at an all-time high, but not with U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. Elise has worked tirelessly to ensure a safe reopening of the north country and has been in close contact with our local government officials. Her communication with our communities here in the north country has provided us with real results to help us all through this pandemic.
Elise prides herself on a record of results. And since the novel coronavirus crisis hit us in March, we can already see results she has delivered for us when it comes to the pandemic. For our seniors, she has extensively worked with the IRS to ensure stimulus checks could be delivered to seniors despite whether they filed their tax returns or not. With our economy, she represents our north country values on the President’s Bipartisan Task Force on Reopening the Economy as well as on the Bipartisan Northeast Congressional COVID-19 Regional Recovery Task Force.
Additionally, she has successfully advocated for the U.S. Small Business Association to include farms and agri-businesses in the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, and she co-sponsored legislation that better takes care of farmers during the pandemic. Most impressively, Elise worked with the U.S. Department of Health Human Services and President Donald Trump directly to secure more than $21 million for the Glens Falls Hospital. We’re beyond lucky to have Elise in our corner in Washington as we battle COVID-19, and I hope other voters like me realize this in November.
Paul Monnat
Lowville
