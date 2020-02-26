Stefanik protecting rights of firearm owners

I am writing today since Albany routinely disrespects the rights of lawful gun owners.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo repeatedly ignores the needs of residents of the north country; he likes to pander to residents of the city. We need to get greater protections for lawful gun owners, not like the bills that are on the floor of the state Assembly.
That is why I am glad we have Elise Stefanik as our congressional representative. She has repeatedly worked to protect gun owners like me who just want to protect themselves in their own homes.
We need more representatives like her, not like her opponent Tedra Cobb. I will be proud to vote for Elise in November. And if you want to protect your Second Amendment right, you should too.
Deborah Pickert
Theresa
