Stefanik pushing Medicare to bankruptcy

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has consistently opposed letting Medicare negotiate prices with Big Pharma.
Instead of drug companies and Medicare negotiating a fair price, Big Pharma can charge whatever it wants and force Medicare to pay it. That’s like walking into a car dealership and being told that a Toyota Corolla costs $250,000 and just paying it, no questions asked.
