Stefanik ranked high as bipartisan legislator

With modern day politics so divided, what’s not to like about a representative in Congress who can get things done on both sides of the aisle?
Someone with the poise to take smears and diversity head on yet still get the job done and pass legislation.
That person is none other than U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
According to the bipartisan index produced by a study performed by the Lugar Center in Washington D.C., Rep. Stefanik came in as the 14th most bipartisan member of the 438 members of Congress.
She achieved this top 5 percent ranking by working with both Republicans and Democrats to pass meaningful legislation through the U.S. House of Representatives.
Having a representative who has Elise’s level of bipartisan support is so valuable.
Without her skill in passing bipartisan legislation, Clarkson University may not have received the $300,000 National Science Foundation Grant; the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. may not have the additional $6 million in funding that Elise secured; and countless rural areas would be without the capital to go ahead with improvement projects for their towns and villages.
Bipartisan results matter, and that’s why we need Elise Stefanik in office to continue the great work she has been doing since 2015.
She has my vote.
I hope she has yours as well.
Elizabeth Brady
Sackets Harbor
