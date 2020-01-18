In today’s political climate, it is unfortunately rare to see representatives reach across the aisle and work together for the American people on feasible legislation. In fact, it is the solemn duty of our representatives to work together in order to solve issues.
It is not their job to flaunt their personal agendas and develop hateful schemes unsolicited by their constituents. It is uplifting to witness our representative, Elise Stefanik, continually taking the initiative to work with her Democrat colleagues — thus, putting her constituents first!
Bringing the work of our representative close to home: Elise supports legislation that allows for paid family leave when a child is born or adopted. This legislation is a champion for young families starting the journey of parenthood. This bill will allow families to take paid leave and borrow money in order to afford access to integral resources like daycare and other expensive baby supplies without taking money out of social security programs.
The best part, both Republicans and Democrats support this effort to create healthier and happier homes for our children. Just imagine what the administration could have accomplished had it not been for the Democrats continued anti-American efforts to destroy our government, our way of life and our republic. Thankfully, we still have some sane representation left steering against the self-destruction course the media supported democratic politicians are setting up.
Overcoming the hostility from her democratic colleagues must be exhausting! Nevertheless, she continues to put forth her best efforts, reaching across the aisle for solutions to issues concerning the people.
A house divided cannot stand! After reading today’s news it is hard to imagine Republicans and Democrats working together in Congress. Our representative, Elise Stefanik, consistently has demonstrated that she is working for her constituents by operating competently and with integrity in an environment that is more hostile than inspiring.
It is hard to find robust solutions on enemy territory. Yet, Elise continues to fight for our north country values and upholds her campaign promises of advocating for our community’s needs, rather than using her platform to further her own agenda.
Unlike so many democratic colleagues, Elise checks her ego at the door and works for us. I will vote for Elise Stefanik in 2020. Her track record reflects that she is willing to put aside partisan politics in order to create better communities. Let’s vote on fact, not like or dislike!
Barbara Eddy
Chaumont
