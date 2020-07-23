Stefanik remains a proven leader for NY-21

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s leadership, candor and representation of NY-21 has been a beacon of hope amidst the ambiguous and chaotic times we are facing.
Stefanik consistently rises above the polarized politics of the day to address the real issues of her constituency. She is leading a new generation of Republican politicians who are able to find common sense and bipartisan solutions without abdicating conservative values. She stands firmly behind our military and police force when so many politicians turn their backs on the brave men and women who risk their lives for our livelihood.
She understands the danger of an increasingly adversarial Chinese Communist Party and how to confront its members for their aggressive provocations. Congresswoman Stefanik’s firsthand experience working in a small business gives her the edge to understand and develop solutions for every business in the north country.
She recognizes the importance of preserving our nation’s heritage especially in the face of a growing radical left that seeks to destroy our statues, our Constitution and our system of law and order. She fights for better educational opportunities not dictated by the absurdities of Common Core for every child in NY-21.
Stefanik makes it a priority to hear directly from the great people of NY-21, speaking at more than 1,000 constituent district events. She does all of this and more in service to her district and her country, and Americans on both sides of the political aisle are blessed to have her measured and admirable leadership in the U.S. Congress.
Congresswoman Stefanik was a proven leader when she entered the U.S. House of Representatives as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, and she remains a proven leader today. This November, vote for Congresswoman Stefanik!
Dale Lindgren
Carthage
