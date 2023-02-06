Stefanik remains silent on George Santos

When former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s scandals surfaced, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik made multiple attacks such as calling him, “America’s worst governor.” As details emerged, she was joined by U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer, President Joe Biden and at least 85 other prominent Democrats from either Congress or New York state in rightfully calling for Cuomo’s eventual resignation.

But in contrast with these Democrats who show willingness to “police their own,” Stefanik repeatedly shows she only cares about ethics when it involves a Democrat.

