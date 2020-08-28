Too often, we give our votes to representatives who get caught up in the swamp of Albany or D.C., and their north country values wither away. It’s been a breath of fresh air, however, to see U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik fighting for us every day in Congress.
Her outspoken voice during the impeachment hearings where she not only defended President Donald Trump but also our Constitution has catapulted her to a national stage this year. Elise could bask in the spotlight and forget about us, but you will always hear Elise state “my constituents [think/want/believe] ...” during appearances with the president and on TV.
I smile proudly each time, knowing she’s talking about me, representing my voice nationally. When the president tweeted about her stellar performance during the hearings, he said: “A Republican Star is Born.” Little does President Trump know she’s been our star here in the north country for the last five years.
Elise makes me proud to live where I do, and I have the utmost confidence she will continue to best represent me in Congress. How she brilliantly balances both having a national presence and great relationship with the president yet also keeps in touch with us here in the north country is exactly what we need.
Her intellect, kindness and poise are unparalleled, making her a beautiful person both inside and out. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Elise, and I want her to know she’ll always have my vote and support.
Lelan O’Brien
Black River
