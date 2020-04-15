Stefanik resorts to demonizing opponents

What U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is very good at is fear-mongering, exaggerating, dissembling and misinforming whenever it serves her political interests. Some of you may think me naïve. But I believe that truth matters. And Stefanik should know better despite her peddling of half-truths and outright distortions to the 21st Congressional District.
It starts at the top — just watch the daily White House news conferences on COVID-19 where almost everything President Donald Trump says is qualified, corrected or dismissed by doctors, scientists and officials wincing behind him. As Trump’s new acolyte, Stefanik has embraced his debasing brand of “insult politics” and self-serving distortions.
In the fall of 2016, she was highly critical of Trump’s slurs again Muslims, Gold Star families and especially women, going so far to say that “Donald Trump’s inappropriate, offensive comments are just wrong.” Now like the master, Stefanik hurls insults at her enemies. For example, she rails against “Far-left Socialist Democrats” attacking her. Isn’t this hyperbole reminiscent of the 1950s redbaiting Joe McCarthy calling out “commies”? Same playbook: Demonize your opponents.
Another perfidious example is Stefanik’s campaign website. It proudly displays her “Fox and Friends” interview on Qasem Soleimani’s assassination. After the “Friends” reel off a half dozen highly edited clips from ABC, NBC and CNN’s Fareed Zakaria describing the general as “revered,” they invite Stefanik to gleefully gut the “mainstream media” as an “absolute embarrassment.” Given that Soleimani was “one of the bloodiest terrorists,” Stefanik declares, how could CNN praise him!
Of course, Zakaria’s full segment offers the true story: Zakaria makes a simple point: The murdered general was revered by Iranians while he was reviled by Americans. That’s what’s called a fact. But Stefanik and Fox’s way is truth be damned. She is shameless for posting the faux Fox reporting to boost her support.
Mistruths also infect her re-election campaign. You see it in the 21st District Republican Party’s endorsement letter. Stefanik “defends the Constitution” while Tedra Cobb doesn’t.
Hello! The Second Amendment like any constitutional right is subject to regulation. Cobb wants common sense gun control to protect people. By contrast, Stefanik stokes fears that her opponent wants to take people’s guns away.
Yet another: “Tedra Cobb voted to raise taxes at every opportunity.” This is simply a bald faced lie, debunked two years ago by all major newspapers. “Rep. Stefanik stood up for truth and transparency” in the impeachment hearings. Laughable.
Cut the bull-twinky now! Enough of Stefanik’s dirt and slime.
Mark MacWilliams
Canton
