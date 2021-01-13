Stefanik’s actions undercut Constitution

Elise Stefanik, the U.S. congresswoman representing the north country, made a public statement regarding her support for an initiative pushed by House Republicans in an attempt to contest the results of the Electoral College vote.
Many of us believe the election results are valid and certifiable. Many decisions across the country, rendered by both Republican and Democratic judicial appointees, have discounted 59 of 60 challenges to the vote. The U.S. Supreme Court has done the same with two. Her statement that people decide election outcomes stands in contrast to her support for a measure that seeks to overturn the majority vote.
Second, she states: “tens of millions of voters” question the validity of the elections because of voter fraud and constitutional overstepping. Christopher Krebs, appointed by the president to oversee election security and USAG William Barr, said that serious substantiated proof of voter fraud does not exist.
What she does not address are the pre-election efforts of the president meant to instill doubt in the results of the election. Throughout his campaign, he repeatedly stated that he would lose only if the election was “rigged.” Any advertising executive will say that no matter how fallacious, if you hammer people with a “sales pitch” enough, they’ll accept it as truth.
Third, she states that in protesting the Electoral College ballot results, she is upholding the U.S. Constitution. By raising unsubstantiated objections, she is actually attempting to negate the election results and the deciding votes of a majority of Americans, and negating an important provision of the U.S. Constitution: Article II, Section 1, Clauses 2 and 3, which describe the makeup and functions of the Electoral College.
Lastly, in the so-called “battleground” states, almost all the down-ballot incumbents, Republican and Democratic and including Ms. Stefanik, were re-elected to office. This contradicts her statements regarding the validity of millions of ballots; if the ballots in those states are to be discounted, then the re-election of a number of her colleagues should be discounted.
It is Ms. Stefanik’s right to raise valid questions regarding the electoral process. However, it is increasingly obvious that this is a purely partisan attempt to cripple the incoming administration before it has even begun the difficult work ahead. By supporting this initiative, Ms. Stefanik is giving support to the increasingly unbridgeable divisions that threaten the democratic processes and constitutional provisions she professes to believe in.
Don Borsh
Potsdam
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.