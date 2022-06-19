Stefanik’s bill will help secure our schools

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik recently introduced the Secure Every School and Protect Our Nation’s Children Act. This bill aims to strengthen the mental health resources at our nation’s schools as well as increase funding for training and preventive strategies for active shooters.
The legislation would build on a previous bill from 2018 and would be paid for using money that was approved for novel coronavirus stimulus funding but remain unused. I think it is a fantastic idea to put the unused funds to harden our schools.
These funds will allow schools to make improvements to security that will make it harder for evil and sick people to commit atrocities against our children. The funding for mental health is an important step.
The left will have you convinced that guns are the root cause of all problems. However, appropriating funds to increase mental health services at schools will actually have an effect.
It doesn’t matter how many guns are available if the real root cause, mental health, is ignored. Rep. Stefanik continues to work hard to bring about meaningful legislation that actually addresses the problems we face. I’m never disappointed in the work Elise does, and I’m proud to be represented by her.
William Creighton
Plattsburgh
