Stefanik’s bills don’t go anywhere in House

A news release from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s office states she co-sponsored two pieces of bipartisan legislation keeping drug prices down and increasing health care access for seniors: HR 2759 and HR 6101. She didn’t mention HR 2759 was introduced on April 22, 2021.
That’s it. It was introduced. That was the end of it. HR 6101 was introduced Dec. 2, 2021, and guess what? That also didn’t go anywhere.
