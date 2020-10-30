Stefanik’s claims of bipartisanship ring false

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik claims to be one of the most bipartisan members of Congress and says she works across the aisle to get things done in Washington. That may have been so, but we are seeing evidence of someone who has changed the way she does politics.
How can you work with others if you don’t listen to what they are saying? How can you work with someone if you do not allow them to change a position? How can you work with someone if you call them names?
Elise has taken too many lessons from President Donald Trump and has not stayed true to the grounded politician she was in her first two terms. It’s time for a change. It’s time for Tedra Cobb.
Rose Rivezzi
Potsdam
