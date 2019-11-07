Stefanik’s defense of Trump is disappointing

I continue to be disappointed by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s unwavering support of President Donald Trump. A representative’s oath of office and very first duty is to uphold the U.S. Constitution and defend our democracy from internal and external threats. It is not to defend a president whose actions on many fronts are indefensible on ethical and moral grounds.
On a daily basis, his tweets, attacks, lies and executive actions increasingly polarize our politics and erode the foundations of our democracy. He has done serious damage to our economy, to our national security and to our international standing. As a House member on key committees, Rep. Stefanik knows this yet fails in her most fundamental responsibility.
With regard to impeachment on grounds of high crimes and misdemeanors (not necessarily illegal activity), my advice to Rep. Stefanik is: Stop complaining about an impeachment process that follows House procedures and that meets Republican objections of just a few days ago; demand the administration’s full cooperation in this process. If President Trump is innocent as he proclaims to be, he has nothing to hide and no basis for continued obstruction and opposition to congressional oversight. He heads a co-equal branch of government, not an oligarchy; at the close of the House impeachment process, if you find that any of President Trump’s actions would constitute impeachable offenses were they to have been committed by President Barack Obama, then you must vote to impeach President Trump.
Doug Schongalla
Thousand Island Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.