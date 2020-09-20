U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of the 21st Congressional District tries to sell the story that she is bipartisan.
Over her career, she has voted in line with President Donald Trump’s position 78.1 percent of the time. That’s not even a quarter partisan.
See her votes at the following site: https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/congress-trump-score/elise-stefanik/
Joe Gerardi
Cadyville
