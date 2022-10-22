U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s most repulsive political decision as of late was her vote against the PACT Act. This legislation expands U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health care eligibility and coverage for veterans with toxic burn pit exposure-related maladies (including brain, gastrointestinal, pancreatic and kidney cancers) incurred while serving in Iraq, Afghanistan and other overseas locations.
Signed into law on Aug. 10, this bill includes The Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which allows former Marines, their families and civilian workers who were at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 to sue the government for illnesses (mostly cancer related) contracted via contaminated water. The Richmond Observer stated the poisoned water contained “volatile organic compounds at levels up to 3,400 times the established safety standards.”
American Legion Magazine reports the Marine Corps acknowledged “that as many as 800,000 Marines, family members and civilians drank, swam and showered in Camp Lejeune’s toxin-laden water, the largest exposure of its kind in the nation.”
What would Stefaink say to retired Marine Master Sgt. J.M. Ensminger who spent 11 years at Camp Lejeune? His 9-year-old daughter, Janey, died of leukemia. Ensminger states that “For the entirety of her first trimester — a crucial period for development — Janey’s mother unknowingly consumed water filled with known carcinogens such as trichloroethylene and perchloroethylene.” Stefanik’s no vote on the PACT Act delivers an unambiguous message to Ensminger and others who have suffered toxic water poisoning: “Thank you for your service. Now go away.”
What could be more un-American than voting against legislation that justly compensates military personnel — via health care and monetary payments — for their misery, suffering and death of loved ones? Rep. Stefanik’s vote against the PACT Act was a cruel, hypocritical slap in the face to everyone who has served in the U.S. military and to their families.
