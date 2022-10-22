U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s most repulsive political decision as of late was her vote against the PACT Act. This legislation expands U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health care eligibility and coverage for veterans with toxic burn pit exposure-related maladies (including brain, gastrointestinal, pancreatic and kidney cancers) incurred while serving in Iraq, Afghanistan and other overseas locations.

Signed into law on Aug. 10, this bill includes The Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which allows former Marines, their families and civilian workers who were at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 to sue the government for illnesses (mostly cancer related) contracted via contaminated water. The Richmond Observer stated the poisoned water contained “volatile organic compounds at levels up to 3,400 times the established safety standards.”

