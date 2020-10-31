A while ago, I received a stimulus debit card for which, after numerous attempts, have been unable to assign a PIN. No matter what I do or how I try to contact the card issuer, without a PIN I can go no further than, “Enter your pin.”
After exhausting all avenues, I contacted the office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. I explained my situation to someone there and was told that, since I received the card, in their eyes I have received the stimulus and there was nothing they could do.
A day later, Ms. Stefanik was on the local news stating that if anyone has an issue with their stimulus, they should call her office and they would take care of it.
The next day, I called the office and was told the same thing. I reminded the person that this stimulus payment was issued by the federal government, therefore it is their responsibility to see it through. Same response.
I asked the person to pass along my information and she said no, she would not. I asked if I could speak with Ms. Stefanik and was told that they did not know her schedule and doubted I would ever be able to speak with her.
I found this somewhat disturbing, that I cannot access the stimulus and I would be treated in this manner. My questions and concerns were summarily dismissed without an iota of thought for my plight.
Patrick Strack
Ballston Spa
