Stefanik’s support of Trump is concerning

I am 70 years old and have known Tedra Cobb for more than three decades. I have always found her to be an intelligent, thoughtful, good listener with sound discernment and judgment.
She is someone a person can trust to be truthful and sincere. She is dedicated to service and would make an excellent District 21 member of Congress.
In contrast, I cannot speak about her opponent [U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik] without first speaking about the man she supports and for whom she has campaigned [President Donald Trump]. The many flaws of our president are far too numerous to document in this letter to the editor.
I will just say that among these flaws, his pathological mendacity rises to the top in my mind. I can neither trust, believe nor respect such a person. Yet Ms. Stefanik supports him, and this forces me to seriously question her judgment.
Therefore my decision is an easy one. I will be voting for Tedra Cobb come November.
Jon Montan
Pierrepont
