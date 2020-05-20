Stefanik saving lives with work for district

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik recently secured more than $33 million in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services funding for our north country hospitals. This means the world to our community, knowing we have a leader at the helm who recognizes the importance of our hospital staff and health care workers.
As a nurse practitioner on the frontline of this pandemic, I understand what it takes to fight this virus head on. The fact that Rep. Stefanik is willing to move mountains to ensure our safety and the safety of the north country is a genuine reminder of who she is. Our frontline workers need the support of all of our legislators, and Rep. Stefanik time and time again is setting the example.
Even prior to this enormous funding win for the north country, Rep. Stefanik’s mission objective was to ensure our safety and success. Stefanik’s M.O. was apparent from the beginning when she played a pivotal role in keeping our resources when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an incomprehensible redistribution plan for our ventilators and equipment, which would have surely led to a districtwide shortage. I can’t even imagine how our district would have dealt with this order knowing we are already limited in resources.
Rep. Stefanik’s work has greatly impacted the district, and she will continue to secure NY-21. Great job, Rep. Stefanik! You’re saving lives.
Rita Curran
Massena
The writer represents District 15 on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
