Stefanik says little about USPS destruction

I’m watching in horror and disbelief as U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy systematically cripples the U.S. Postal System. The destruction of taxpayer-funded sorting machines, the delays in vitally needed mail deliveries, the locking and/or removal of mail boxes is something I never thought I’d see in this country in all my 65 years.
We need congressional representatives who are not afraid to fight back against these abuses. I recently spoke with one of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s staff members. Unfortunately, Rep. Stefanik has nothing to say about this crisis beyond bland words of support for the USPS. Stefanik has a carefully crafted image of being bipartisan, which makes her passive acceptance of the unacceptable (the USPS sabotage being just one example among many) so perplexing and disappointing.
Tedra Cobb, in contrast, recognizes that our government agencies and democratic institutions are under attack and being dismantled and will fight to protect them. Therefore, I cannot in good conscience support Elise Stefanik but will be happy to give my vote to Tedra Cobb.
Joan Darby
Henderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.