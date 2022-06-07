Stefanik secures funds for college program

Once again, Elise Stefanik is delivering results here in the north country.
She recently announced that the Upward Bound Program for north country colleges would receive more than $900,000 in funding.
This helps those from low-income families who wish to attend college by providing them with resources and counseling.
The process for applying to schools can be complex and overwhelming.
This is especially true if neither parent has attended college and is not familiar with the process.
This program will help to provide students with resources and counselors who can help them understand and navigate this process.
These counselors also will be able to provide guidance on how to apply for and obtain financial aid.
This will result in far more children being able to apply to and attend college and post-secondary education institutions.
I think it is great that Elise was able to secure this funding.
These programs help to lift those in our communities who would otherwise not be afforded these opportunities.
Well done, Elise!
Ian Clark
Canton
