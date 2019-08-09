Stefanik should help bring about change

I write to U.S. Elise Stefanik each time that we as a nation experience tragic events with the hope that she might join with her fellow members of Congress to change the sad narrative that is unfolding throughout this country.
I’m hopeful that the horrific acts in Gilroy, Calif.; El Paso, Texas; and Dayton, Ohio might prompt her to address the two cancers eating away at American society: gun violence and racial/social intolerance.
The two are sadly linked, and divisiveness is even fostered by the current Administration.
One of Stefanik’s colleagues in the U.S. Senate indicated that there are many good ideas out there to address the problems.
But regretfully, there is no political expediency to act on effecting a change under the guise that we might infringe on the First and Second Amendments rights.
The founding fathers certainly did not envision the unrest and damage to our American union that is resulting from the misguided interpretation of these rights.
She should not dust off the “thoughts and prayers” rhetoric that has become a meaningless response from her office.
She should use the above crisis to effect congressional change and protections for all Americans whether in schools, community events or shopping.
George Trejos
Hannawa Falls
