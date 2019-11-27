Every impeachment hearing follows a certain protocol.
The 2019 impeachment hearing by the House Intelligence Committee into the activities of President Donald Trump opens with two 45-minute blocks of time reserved for comments and questions by the ranking members of each party (Democrat and Republican) and their respective counsels.
The ranking Republican member of the committee is U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes; the Republican counsel is Steve Castor.
The ranking Democratic member of the committee is U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff; the Democratic counsel is Daniel Goldman.
Only these four members of the hearing are allowed to speak in the 45 minute blocks.
The resolution passed by the House clearly states that during these blocks, these four interrogators cannot yield their time to another House member.
Hence, when Nunes tried to yield his time to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, Adam Schiff refused to allow her to speak because she was violating the rules set down for the hearing.
After the leaders’ questioning ends, the remaining members (12 Democrats and eight Republicans including Stefanik) are given five minutes each to ask questions or to make comments. It is during this portion of the proceedings that she is able to pose her inquiries.
When the committee members were dismissed for the day, Elise Stefanik tweeted that Adam Schiff refused to let her ask questions because she was a Republican.
And the media spun it into sexist behavior on Schiff’s part.
Everyone in the hearing knows the rules including Nunes and Stefanik.
The wise viewer will see through Stefanik’s plan to play the role of a neglected, Republican, female member of the committee.
Stefanik should know she is doing a disservice to all women by accusing Schiff of bias to garner support for her defense of Trump.
Ellen Anderson
Croghan
