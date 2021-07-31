Stefanik should know it’s not Pelosi’s fault

Elise Stefanik: Nancy Pelosi is to blame for the Jan. 6 riot?
You must not have watched the testimony of the four officers. Heartbreaking.
How long will you follow the road of madmen like Donald Trump andJim Jordan? You have wandered down the path of insanity for your own purposes.
Come back! Stop drinking the purple Kool-Aid of lies.
Edward Anderson
Croghan
