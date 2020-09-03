Stefanik should not claim to be bipartisan

I would just like to mention that the ads that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is running tell us how bipartisan she is, and I cannot help but remember the impeachment hearings when she was insulting the patriots who were testifying and how embarrassed I was for our upstate area.
All she was trying to do was protect her hero, President Donald Trump, which is her choice. But she should not claim to be so bipartisan.
Howard Phillips
Adams Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.