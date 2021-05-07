I believe I was 6 when I once visited my grandmother. In her bedroom on her dresser was an old framed black-and-white photo that I had never seen before. It showed a winsome young woman wearing an old fashioned looking white gauze dress staring somberly directly at the camera. Her name, I found out later, was Catherine, my mother’s older sister who died at 16, one of 675,000 American victims of the 1918 Spanish Flu.
And here we are a century later, in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, just as horrendous with more than 573,000 unnecessary deaths to date. And yet we are fortunate compared to 1918. Advances in medical science and public health has given us weapons to fight this virus: We have effective preventive strategies like social distancing and mask wearing and an array of safe and effective vaccines to end this pandemic.
But there’s a problem. I have met people who won’t get the shot. Some tell me they have a strong immune system and aren’t worried. Others seem distrustful that these vaccines are safe. We know there is a political side to this too with more than 44% of Republicans unwilling to be vaccinated. How are we going to end this pandemic if people refuse to wear masks, get vaccinated and trust the science? We need real leaders who will work hard to persuade the reluctant to get vaccinated. This is crucial here in St. Lawrence County where only 36% of folks are now fully vaccinated.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik could finally really do something for her constituents. But where is she? Does Stefanik ever make announcements about vaccine availability and encourage her supporters to get a Covid shot? No PSAs, no posts, no interviews, no nothing.
If I represented this district, I would be conducting interviews with 7 News, NCPR, the Post-Star and the Watertown Daily Times trying to convince folks that getting a vaccine shot is a patriotic act. That it’s the right thing to do.
Why isn’t she doing this? All she has done to my knowledge was vote against President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package. Some help!
When we need Stefanik to lead, she has simply failed us. Her absence and silence at a time when we need leadership is totally shameful. History will judge her inexcusable dereliction of duty. If Catherine could speak today, she would ask Stefanik why.
Mark MacWilliams
Canton
