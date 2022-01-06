Stefanik should release her Jan. 6 records

It has been a year since some of our fellow citizens were duped into believing a myth perpetrated on them that our elections were not legitimate. These individuals led by then-political leaders were encouraged to cause harm and damage on our Capitol and political leadership not aligned with the then-president.
It is time that we ask Elise Stefanik what she knew about this action and if she encouraged and supported any of these factions. Releasing her text messages, emails and phone records would go a long way in assuring the 21st Congressional District her honesty and integrity concerning this event. I would welcome the release of these communications by Ms. Stefanik.
If she supported these individuals, she should be proud of her action. If not, she should welcome the opportunity to exonerate herself.
Doing nothing is just an action of a coward. So I encourage everyone to request that our NY21 representative speak up and let us know where she stood.
Jim Novotny
Gloversville
