Lying has consequences.
Rep. Elise Stefanik has taken lying beyond the behavior we expect from politicians.
During the impeachment hearings in 2019, the transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine clearly proved he was extorting political favors in exchange for American taxpayers’ money. Ms. Stefanik pretended the proof wasn’t there and instead just strove to confuse the public with her questioning and posturing. But it didn’t matter much. The Senate was never going to convict the president anyway, and the only people who died due to his actions were Ukrainian soldiers who might have been killed anyway.
During her successful re-election campaign, Ms. Stefanik repeatedly called her opponent, Tedra Cobb, a left wing radical. But this lie didn’t matter much. We expect campaign mud-slinging to be dishonest. Ms. Stefanik probably would have won anyway — she raised a lot more money and had the backing of our district’s Republican majority.
After President Trump lost the presidential election, she pretended to believe the president’s claims that the election was stolen from him and said she supported his efforts to pursue legal avenues in the courts. Then the president lost about 60 cases in the courts before judges from many states, many federal courts, and before judges he had appointed. He continued to promote lies about the validity of the election, and Ms. Stefanik continued to join in against all the evidence.
On Jan. 6, the president incited an armed mob to attack Congress and the result was a riot in the U.S. Capitol building. Five Americans died, including a policeman who was beaten with a fire extinguisher. Vice President Mike Pence had to flee for his life as the mob shouted for him to be killed. After order was re-established, our representative stood in Congress to repeat her disproven lies about our electoral system.
Ms. Stefanik should recognize that her persistent pattern of lying helped to generate the anger of the mob. What does she expect to happen when she repeatedly fabricated tales that the will of the electorate had been hijacked?
Ms. Stefanik should resign from her position of responsibility in the federal government and withdraw from public service. It’s the least she can do to make amends for her complicity in the violent events that have shocked our nation and the world.
John Dewar
Potsdam
